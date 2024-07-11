Zimbabwe: 11-Month-Old Baby Among Four People Killed in Accident

An 11-month-old baby was among the four people who were killed when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned near Sunway City turn-off along the Harare-Mutare highway yesterday afternoon.

Ten other people were injured in the accident.

The kombi driver who was identified as Elisha Mandemo (34) lost control of the Toyota Hiace and it rolled three times, before landing on its roof.

Investigations have revealed that Mandemo holds a valid Zimbabwean driver's licence.

When the accident occurred, the commuter omnibus was on its way to Marondera with 18 passengers on board.

Police have since identified the deceased as Keylia Munene (11 months old), Loice Rushizha of Dzivarasekwa (69), Steven Ngozha of Dzivarasekwa (74) and Violet Mesa, believed to be aged between 65 and 70.

The police have urged motorists to avoid speeding and to obey traffic rules and regulations.