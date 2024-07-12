South Africa: Motsoaledi Punts NHI As Public Health 'Equaliser', While DA Tones Down Criticism of Bill

analysis

The DA has softened its stance on legally challenging the National Health Insurance Bill, saying it will look to the GNU to address 'the issue of the NHI'.

The ANC and the DA remain divided on the implementation of the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, but it seems the DA has toned down its criticism of the Bill and won't be heading to court anytime soon.

The NHI Bill, which seeks to introduce universal public healthcare in South Africa, dominated Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's budget vote speech and many of the responses from MPs on Thursday. The ANC and DA failed to come together on the issue of the NHI -- with the DA seemingly still pushing back on the current legislation.

"The NHI, in its current form, is unaffordable and needs to be urgently reviewed," said DA MP Michéle Clarke.

In May the DA said it would pursue legal avenues to challenge the NHI, describing the Bill as a "death certificate for South Africa's failing health system". DA leader John Steenhuisen said at the time that the party would take the legislation to court as soon as it had been signed, with the DA's legal team having been briefed "months ago".

But it appears the party is no longer in a rush...