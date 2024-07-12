South Africa: Motsoaledi Punts NHI As Public Health 'Equaliser', While DA Tones Down Criticism of Bill

11 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

The DA has softened its stance on legally challenging the National Health Insurance Bill, saying it will look to the GNU to address 'the issue of the NHI'.

The ANC and the DA remain divided on the implementation of the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, but it seems the DA has toned down its criticism of the Bill and won't be heading to court anytime soon.

The NHI Bill, which seeks to introduce universal public healthcare in South Africa, dominated Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's budget vote speech and many of the responses from MPs on Thursday. The ANC and DA failed to come together on the issue of the NHI -- with the DA seemingly still pushing back on the current legislation.

"The NHI, in its current form, is unaffordable and needs to be urgently reviewed," said DA MP Michéle Clarke.

In May the DA said it would pursue legal avenues to challenge the NHI, describing the Bill as a "death certificate for South Africa's failing health system". DA leader John Steenhuisen said at the time that the party would take the legislation to court as soon as it had been signed, with the DA's legal team having been briefed "months ago".

But it appears the party is no longer in a rush...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.