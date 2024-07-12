South Africa: Makwa Beats on Podcast Interviews - 'Them Things Ruined My Life'

Music producer Makwa Beats recently expressed how he felt about podcast interviews.

The All Go musician doesn’t often do interviews and is notoriously private. But fans want to know what he’s been up to since choosing not to live his life in the limelight.

X user (formerly Twitter) @BanganiSive was one such fan and asked L-Tido to invite Makwa onto his podcast: “@L_Tido bro please bring on @only1makwa #Ltidopodcast

“Makwa has alot to say this guy did alot of hit songs and he was gone we need to know, I love his music so much.”

Despite the call for an interview, Makwa responded with a polite decline. “Respectfully, I no longer do podcast interviews them things ruined my life. I am where I am today because of them,” he wrote.

While on the app, the award-winning muso did use the opportunity to plug his new single Kunya featuring Star Healer.

During a 2023 interview with Drum, Makwa revealed fame wasn’t his cup of tea. As a hip-hop music producer, he’s behind many hits such as Ngudu and Spirit. But his rise to the top hasn’t been an easy one.

He broke from the record label Raplyf Records in 2021 to make it on his own as an independent artist.

After launching his label Mzonkoko Records, the journey became more tough. "I've said I wanted to quit a lot of times but I'm still here trying my best to do it,” he told the publication.

In 2021, he also found himself at the centre of a social media spat with DJ Maphorisa after the latter went on a Facebook rant and accused him of being jealous and disrespectful.