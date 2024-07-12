South Africa: Hold Onto Your Wallets! Showmax Announces Pricing Update

Local streaming service Showmax has announced a price update effective August 1, 2024. The announcement comes six months after their relaunch in partnership with Comcast's NBCUniversal.

A relief for football fans, Showmax Premier League pricing remains at R69. “As a lifelong football fanatic, I can't tell you how excited I am for the return of the greatest football league in the world.

“Pricing is something that all businesses have to review regularly, and we launched with attractive pricing on the new Showmax platform,” said Showmax CEO Marc Jury.

Showmax Entertainment will revert to its original R99 per month, while Showmax Entertainment Mobile will be priced at R45.

The channel will continue offering The Real Housewives of Durban, Lagos, and Nairobi. “No other streamer has this range of the best international and local content at an incredible price,” added Jury.

Since its relaunch in February, 40 Showmax Originals have been added to the platform, from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Spinners became the first African series ever to screen at CanneSeries, before going on to beat the Emmy-winning final season of Succession to win Best Foreign TV Series at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival’s Magnolia Awards.

Similarly, Catch Me A Killer was the first South African series ever to screen at Series Mania. At Kenya’s Kalasha Awards this year, The Real Housewives of Nairobi was named Best TV Show, while Pepeta took home Best TV Drama and the Viewer’s Choice Award.