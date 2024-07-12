South Africa: Flooding in Western Cape Halts Train Services, Closes Clinics

Various train services have been suspended due to flooding in the Western Cape, reports News24.

Metrorail announced that the Cape Flats train service had been temporarily halted due to flooding at Ottery. Similarly, severe weather conditions have caused flooding on the tracks at Firgrove, leading to the temporary suspension of the Strand train service.

In addition, the line between Malmesbury and Cape Town is experiencing delays due to flooding in the Malmesbury area. Transnet Freight Rail is conducting a safety inspection of the line in Malmesbury.

Amid heavy rainfall, several clinics in the Drakenstein Municipality have been temporarily closed. The affected facilities include Rawsonville, Sandhills, Orchard, Huis McCrone, Simondium, Nduli clinics, and the Wellington Day Hospital.