Zimbabwe: Visa Delays Force Postponement of Joyfull Praise Choir UK Live Recording Event

The highly anticipated "Jesus Global Impact Joyfull Praise Choir UK Live Recording" event in Leicester, United Kingdom has been postponed due to delays in the issuance of travel visas for the artists.

The live recording event had a sterling line-up with guest musicians Takesure Zamar, Sir Benjamin Rupapa, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Benjamin Hamandishe and Voices of Triumph choir.

The event sponsored by Diaspora Insurance has been moved to September 27 at the same venue, Athena Theatre, Leicester.

In a statement the organizers, Joyfull Praise Choir and MJ Events expressed "deep regret" over the decision, acknowledging the disappointment over the eagerly awaited event.

"It is with deep regret that we must announce the postponement of the Jesus Global Impact: Joyfull Praise Choir UK Live Recording event scheduled for July 13, 2024, in Leicester.

"This difficult decision has been made due to a delay in the issuance of travel visas for our choir.

"We understand how disappointing this news will be for all of you who were eagerly anticipating this incredible night of worship and praise.

"Please know that we have been working tirelessly to resolve this issue, but the visa processing delays are beyond our control," reads the statement.

Tickets which has been purchased remain valid.