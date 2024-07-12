South Africa: Soccer Legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala Dies - South African News Briefs - July 12, 2024

Orlando Pirates/X
Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Soccer Legend, Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala.
12 July 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Soccer Legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala Dies

Orlando Pirates have announced the passing of South African football icon Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala at the age of 75. Tshabalala, who was injured in a shooting during a burglary at his home in March 2024, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, reports News24. He made history as the first head coach of Bafana Bafana in 1992. During the 1980s, while coaching Mamelodi Sundowns, Tshabalala introduced the renowned “piano and shoe-shine” playing style, which became legendary in South African football. His nickname “Screamer” came from his habit of incessant shouting for the ball during matches.

Eastern Cape Nurses Struggle with Shortages

A "critical" shortage of syringes and needles, no soap for patients to wash themselves, and hospital managers scrambling to procure medical supplies from other hospitals, reports News24. The Public Servants Association (PSA), there was a "critical" shortage of syringes and needles at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, arguably the metro's busiest public medical facility.  This "non-availability" of syringes was "extremely concerning", and medical personnel could not do their jobs properly as a result, said the PSA. The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said its nurses at Livingstone Hospital, who were on the ground and "know what is really going on", struggled to help patients. Denosa claimed the hospital sometimes did not even have enough medication for its patients.

Employee Sentenced for Defrauding Makhado Beer Distributors

Thapelo Jack Mohlake, 36, was convicted and sentenced by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane for 31 counts of fraud, reports IOL. Between September and November 2022, while employed at Makhado Beer Distributors, Mohlake defrauded the company of R528,751 by directing customers to pay their debts into his personal bank account instead of the company's account. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the company discovered the fraud and reported it to the Makhado police, leading to Mohlake's arrest. Mohlake received a sentence of five years imprisonment or a R100,000 fine. He was given a five-year suspended sentence on the condition of not committing a similar offense. He was ordered to repay the full amount of R528,751 in installments of R50,000 starting August 2024 until the debt is fully settled.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.