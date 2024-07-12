Egypt's Economy Takes Steady Steps to Adapt to Global Crises

12 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Japan, Mohamed Abu Bakr, confirmed that the Egyptian economy is taking steady and rapid steps on the path to adapting to the pressures imposed by global crises.

Mohamed Abu Bakr explained that Egypt's economic progress takes place despite the difficult circumstances that the global economy is going through, and despite the additional effects of the severe crises surrounding Egypt's neighboring countries.

During his delivery of Egypt's speech before the meetings of the fifth session of the Arab-Japanese Economic Forum, the Egyptian Ambassador to Japan indicated that Egypt continues with an unwavering will to carry out major and deep economic reforms.

Abu Bakr went on explaining that the reforms include: increasing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, empowering the private sector, supporting the green transformation, mobilizing foreign direct investments, as well as promoting Egypt as a regional center for supply chains for European companies and a center for the transfer and circulation of renewable and green energy.

