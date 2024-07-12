Uganda: UWEC Explains Shs10bn Lion Breeding Program

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Centre (UWEC) has cleared the air on their proposal to get Shs10 billion for lion breeding.

David Musingo, Head of the Lion Recovery Programme at UWEC told Parliament's Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) that the public misinterpreted the proposal.

He explained that the funds would also be used for monitoring lion cubs and educating local communities especially around national parks and conservation areas about the risks of lion poaching.

During the session, Musingo addressed inquiries from MPs concerning the strategies to boost the lion population in Uganda.

However, Medard Ssegona the Chairperson of the committee, blamed the Entebbe Zoo for not clearly explaining what the lion breeding program would entail, saying had their concept been clearly articulated, Ugandans would have understood the rationale of the lion breeding program and there wouldn't have been backlash over the proposal.

"What is wrong with breeding lions? The problem is that you are scared because you can't explain. If I tell someone we are going to breed lions and I explain the purpose, for those who probably don't understand, when you go to those national parks, actually the rarest animals to be seen are lions," Ssegona noted.

"If you want to see them, you have to wake up at a particular time and you drive 100Kms and they appear at a particular place. I mean, I have come to rest, you want me to wake up at 4am simply because animals are few. Why would you feel sorry to say you want to breed lions? That you feel bashed, that isn't a problem."

According to the Ministry of Tourism trends and statistics report, lions across all habitats in 2023 reduced to 275 from the peak 493 and 224 are found in the Murchison falls national park.

UWEC attributes the drop in lion population on human wildlife conflict.

"Residents snare other animals like Kobs and antelopes, but the lions end up falling victim to the traps as well as a disease outbreak that occurred in Kidepo that claimed many lions," Musingo said.

"Also, hat is challenging Kidepo National Park is that, it is neighboring countries like South Sudan. So, when these animals cross to neighboring countries like South Sudan where there is no order, they are killed," Musingo added.