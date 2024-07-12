South Africa Remains On High Alert As Two More Mpox Cases Reported

Despite heightened public awareness and intensive contact tracing efforts to control the spread of the Monkeypox disease, or Mpox, as it is known for short, South Africa has reported two additional laboratory-confirmed cases this week.

This brings the total number of infections to 22 since the first case was reported in May this year, while the death toll remains at three.

According to the Department of Health, available scientific data suggests that the disease is transmitted from person to person within the borders of the country.

"The Department of Health calls for the public to maintain vigilant and never lower their guard against Mpox disease, as the country remains on high alert for a possible surge," the statement read.

The latest case involves a 40-year-old man who was diagnosed at a private health facility in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 July 2024.

"The patient is from Johannesburg, Gauteng, but travelled to Durban over the past weekend, where an Mpox-like rash developed," the department explained.

The other case involved a 26-year-old man from Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal who presented with an Mpox-like rash at a local hospital.

"Both new cases self-identified as MSM [men who have sex with men] with no international, but local travel history."

The department is urging people who experience any of the Mpox symptoms, with or without an international travel history, to present themselves to a health facility for clinical observation and confine themselves to one place until their test results are available.

Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash, which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands.

Meanwhile, contact tracing and monitoring are ongoing in both provinces, especially amongst the close contacts of the patients, said the department.

"We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease."