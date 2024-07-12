South Africa: Sports Committee Sends Condolences to Family of 'One-of-a-Special-Kind' Footballer, 'Screamer' Tshabalala

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has noted with sadness the passing of South African football legend Mr Stanley Tshabalala on Thursday. He was 75 at the time of his passing.

Mr McGluwa extended the committee's heartfelt condolences to Mr Tshabalala's family, friends and the whole South African footballing fraternity. "Famously known by his nickname 'Screamer', Mr Tshabalala was one of a special kind. A footballing legend, who taught and coached so many football stars, has fallen. This is a man who knew the sport inside out. His coaching stint as Bafana Bafana coach is evidence to this fact," Mr McGluwa said.

He added: "Surely the South African football world has lost a star. This is one hero whose departure we all should mourn long into the future. It would be difficult to imagine South African football history without ever thinking about a person of Screamer's influence."

Mr Tshabalala represented South Africa on the field and was head coach when South Africa returned to international football at the fall of apartheid. Until his passing, he remained loved and respected in footballing circles. South Africa is poorer without him.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Go well Mshengu.