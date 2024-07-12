Kenya: Machogu Says Time As Education CS Was Fulfilling

12 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Feddy Mwende

Nairobi — Immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the opportunity to lead one of Kenya's most crucial sectors.

In a statement on X, Machogu highlighted the significant achievements made in the education sector attributing them to the trust and support of the president.

"For nearly 20 months, I have had a fulfilling and highly enriching experience serving as Cabinet Secretary of one of Kenya's most important sectors - Education," he remarked.

"I wish to thank HE the President for trusting me with this honour, and I owe it to him for all the major milestones we achieved within such a short time as we provided education to our gallant children," Machogu added.

President Ruto on Thursday, announced the dissolving of all cabinet secretaries except his Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, after Gen Z demanded change.

"Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said, and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs," Ruto said. "But my Deputy is not affected."

He added that Principal Secretaries will manage the respective ministries until a new Cabinet is named.

Ruto has pledged additional measures, indicating further government restructuring, which is likely to impact more inefficient officials.

