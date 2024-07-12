Gedaref — The capital of Gedaref State was targeted on Thursday afternoon with two suicide drones directed at populated areas in the Al-Sadaga (Friendship) neighbourhood, where one of them was shot down while the other exploded in a muddy area, without causing any loss of lives or properties.

During his field visit to the site of the fall of the two drones, the acting Wali of Gedaref State, Major General (Rtd) Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed, reassured citizens that the armed forces are capable of dealing with various types of threats and securing the state.

He stated that such an attack aims to destabilize the security of citizens, create confusion and terrorize society, noting that the attack confirms that the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia primarily target the citizens, their security and stability, and the evidence of this is that Al-Sadaga neighborhood does not represent a military target.

The acting Wali of Gedaref State called on the citizens of the state to practice their lives normally and live in peace and be confident in the ability of the armed forces to protect and secure the state. BH/BH