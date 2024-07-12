The agreement was reached after top NUP leaders met with police leadership

Police and the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) have agreed on seven guidelines for the party to resume their nationwide mobilization tour next week.

This agreement was reached after top NUP leaders met with police leadership.

The NUP delegation, led by Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, held a closed-door meeting with police chiefs at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

While both parties acknowledged that holding the tours is a constitutional right, they disagreed on how they should be conducted, with police expressing concerns about potential violence.

The agreed-upon guidelines include carrying people on motor vehicle rooftops is prohibited, vehicles must not carry excess passengers, over speeding is strictly prohibited, convoys of many motor vehicles and motorcycles from Kampala to upcountry locations are not allowed.

Other guidelines are, harassing or provoking security personnel while on their lawful duties must stop, regulating traffic is the mandate of the traffic police, and all road users must comply with traffic regulations and the NUP leadership must take responsibility for their members' conduct; otherwise, they will be held accountable.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Claire Nabakka emphasised the importance of these guidelines.

"Article 212 of the Constitution mandates the UPF, among other duties, to protect life and property. Section 32(1)(b) of the Police Act empowers the Police to direct the conduct of assemblies and processions on public roads or places of public resort," said Nabakka.

She appealed to the public to observe law and order to ensure the safety of persons and property.

"We shall continue to engage not only with NUP leadership but also with other political parties and organizations," she added.

The Uganda Police Force halted NUP's consultative activities on May 31, 2024, following a fatal accident at St Lawrence Maya along the Kampala-Masaka highway during their procession towards Masaka. The accident resulted in three deaths and two serious injuries.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed CCTV footage of the May 31 procession, noting several violations.

Nabakka explained: "It was observed that there was overloading of vehicles and inconsiderate use of vehicles on the road, such as carrying passengers on vehicle rooftops. Over speeding and reckless driving posed a danger not only to the passengers but also to other road users."

She further detailed the specific incident.

"The motor vehicle, registration number UBH 691Q Toyota Hiace, involved in the fatal accident, was carrying extra passengers on the rooftops and was part of a convoy of rowdy NUP supporters covering the single carriageway. This vehicle collided with motorcycle riders of UFY 983T, UCG 381C, UFY 465Y, and UEJ 361D," she said.

The guidelines aim to ensure the safety of all road users and maintain public order during NUP's nationwide mobilisation activities.