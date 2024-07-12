South Africa: Community Tip-Off Leads to Arrest of Five Suspects

press release

BUFFALO CITY — Valuable information shared by members of the community led to the arrest of five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 22 in the early hours Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at East London.

The arrest followed after the community members were terrified by the group of young boys carrying firearms in the area of Bhongweni outside East London. Detectives operationalised the information and proceeded to a house at Rockville where four suspects were found in the house. Upon searching, police recovered four unlicensed firearms hidden under the bed, 72 live rounds of ammunition, seven hair clippers, and gate remotes.

On further investigation, they led police to another suspect who was wanted for a robbery case that occurred in East London. The suspect was also arrested and an unlicensed firearm, and eight cellphones were recovered in his shack.

These suspects will appear before the East London Magistrate court on Friday 12 July 2024 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery with a firearm and attempted murder.

The Buffalo City District Commissioner, Major General CJ Wright commended the members for their crime fighting efforts in making sure that suspects are behind bars. He thanked the community members for sharing valuable information and encouraged them to report any criminal activities to the police on 08600 10111.