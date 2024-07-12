South Africa: Police Seek Missing Woman - Bethelsdorp

press release

GQEBERHA — SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community's assistance in tracing a 39-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

According to the report, Carla Groenewald left her house on Saturday 29 June 2024, in Mpuko Street, Jacksonville, at approximately 22:00 without informing her husband where she was going. Her husband followed up with family and friends that she frequently visited however, he was unable to locate her. She never returned home, and on Tuesday, 02 July 2024, she was reported missing at SAPS Bethelsdorp.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long a brown jacket, black Diesel brand tights, and blue boots.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information regarding Carla Groenewald's whereabouts to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on Detective Sergeant Nwabisa Diko on 071 608 1641 or our Crime Stop 08600 10111 and can alternatively report to the nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.