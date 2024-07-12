South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Meets With Various Stakeholders to Deliberate On Strategies to Combat and Eradicate Gang-Related Activities

press release

On Thursday morning, 11 July 2024, the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Commander, Brigadier Maphoto, the AGU Visible Policing Commander, the Langlaagte SAPS Acting Station Commander and Component Heads, External Roleplayers, the Community Policing Forum (CPF), and Community Leaders of Riverlea all gathered at a meeting held at Langlaagte SAPS.

The purpose of the meeting was to address the shooting incidents within the Riverlea community and discuss strategies to combat and eradicate gang-related activities.

During the meeting, the participants identified and discussed various challenges faced in combating gang-related activities. One of the key challenges highlighted was the exchange of crucial information necessary for effective law enforcement.

All participants expressed their dedication to working together and supporting one another in order to achieve the shared goal of creating a gun-free environment within Riverlea. The importance of community involvement and cooperation was emphasized.

The relevant departments and individuals to contact in the fight against crime were provided to the attendees. Community leaders were tasked with encouraging residents to report suspicious and criminal activities through various platforms. These platforms include SAPS Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111 and the MySAPS App, which can be downloaded onto any smart device. Reporters have the option to remain anonymous when reporting.

The meeting concluded with unanimous agreement and enthusiasm from all participants to work together towards the vision of zero-tolerance for gun violence and gangsterism. The commitment to creating a safe and secure community was evident, and it is expected that the collaborative efforts will yield positive results in combating gang-related activities in Riverlea.