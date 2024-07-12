Sudan: USD Surpasses 2k Sudanese Pound Mark in Parallel Market

12 July 2024
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Dabanga Sudan — The value of the Sudanese Pound (SDG) against foreign currencies continues to deteriorate rapidly. On Wednesday, the US Dollar exchange rate in the parallel market surged to SDG2,100, marking a 13 percent loss in value since early June. The USD rate in the Bank of Khartoum reached almost SDG1,854.

Economic analyst Ahmed Ibn Omar explained that the official exchange rate rose from almost SDG1,265 on June 1, to SDG1,854 by July 10. "Meanwhile, the parallel rate started at SDG1,860 on June 1, sharply increasing to SDG2,100 by July 10."

Before the war, the Dollar exchange rate in the parallel market stood at SDG60. Over the past 15 months, the Sudanese Pound's value plummeted by 350 percent, leading to soaring prices for commodities, especially fuel.

Causes

The economic analyst told Radio Dabanga that the significant rise in the unofficial market exchange rate, and the increasing gap with the official rate, indicate new market pressures or changes in economic conditions, "possibly linked to new government or military imports".

Economic expert Haitham Fathi added that the ongoing war and the import of military equipment have escalated spending and increased the government's demand for foreign currencies. According to him, the Sudanese Pound "lost 45 percent of its value in banks within a month".

Fathi argued that stabilising the Sudanese pound's exchange rate during the ongoing war is "impossible" due to the state's inability to attract foreign and local investments amid halted production, a lack of security and political stability, "all preconditions for economic stability.

"The ongoing war has further destroyed critical infrastructure, essential for attracting investment, and for residents to feel secure to continue spending". These factors, along side war conditions and export restrictions from war-torn areas, contribute to a revenue shortfall.

He also noted the prevalence of high-quality counterfeit Sudanese currency in certain regions as a contributing factor for the plummeting price of the Sudanese Pound.

Share article

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.