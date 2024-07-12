Kenya: Runda Youth Sports Association Girls 17 Team Head to Sweden Gothia Cup 2024 With Apa Apollo Foundation's Support

10 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

JULY 10 - Members of the Runda Youth Sports Association (RYSA) Girls 17 team graciously accept a generous donation from Daniel Mugo, Chief Finance Officer of APA Life Assurance (centre), to support their trip to the 2024 Gothia Cup.

This donation will help the team represent Kenya in this prestigious tournament which takes place from Sunday 14 July to Saturday 20 July in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Gothia Cup, established in 1975, is renowned as the world's largest and most international youth football tournament.

Each year, approximately 1,700 teams from 80 nations converge in to participate, playing 4,500 games across 110 pitches.

"What makes the Gothia Cup truly unique is its ability to bring together teams and participants from around the globe. It serves as a vibrant meeting place for the world's youth, transcending barriers of religion, skin colour and nationality, with football as the universal language," said Ashok Shah, Director of the APA Apollo Foundation.

"The APA Apollo Foundation has proudly been the main sponsor of RYSA for over 15 years, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to supporting youth sports and fostering international friendship and understanding through football."

The opening ceremony is a highlight of the week, drawing all participants together for a spectacular two-hour show featuring music, dancing, fireworks and a presentation of all participating nations, culminating in an atmosphere of unbounded joy and celebration.

