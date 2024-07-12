Kenya: Airtel Eyes Mobile Money Expansion With New Outlet in Nairobi

Nairobi — Airtel has opened its 69th outlet in Nairobi's central business district to boost mobile money services.

The new franchise outlet, located on Gaborone Road, adjacent to Nairobi Textiles, brings the total number of Airtel outlets in the country to over 2,600.

The company says that the shop will serve Airtel Money agents within Nairobi's downtown area, allowing them to purchase and balance float conveniently without the need to cross multiple streets to access the services.

In addition, the shop will offer a range of other crucial services, including the wholesale of airtime to distributors, the sale of 4G and 5G broadband devices, and pocket MiFi devices.

Other are SIM cards, SIM swap services, and registration of Airtel Money, Paybill, and till numbers, as well as cash deposit and withdrawal services.

"By scaling up the purchase of Airtel Money float, we are empowering our agents to better serve customers, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for all," Airtel Kenya Chief Commercial Officer Aashish Dutt said.

Airtel Kenya has been on an aggressive network expansion drive in the past few years to meet growing demand for mobile money services as well as internet connectivity across the country.

The telco currently has over 5,000 Airtel Money agents strewn across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.