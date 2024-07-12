Tunisia: Bac 2024 - Success Rate of 43.52 Percent for Resit Session and 55.6 Percent for Both Sessions

Tunis — The success rate for the baccalaureate exam session has stood at 43.52%, i.e. 17,912 graduates out of a total of 4,115 candidates.

The overall success rate for the 2024 baccalaureate is therefore 55.6%, the Ministry of Education announced on Thursday.

The success rates for the resit session vary from one section to another.

The Sport section stood out with the highest pass rate for the resit session, at 62.54%.

A total of 217 candidates passed the exam, bringing the overall success rate for this section to 87.7%.