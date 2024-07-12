Egypt Inaugurates Direct Flights to Djibouti, Mogadishu

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdel-Aty headed to Djibouti and Mogadishu on the first flights of the Egyptian national carrier, EgyptAir, inaugurating the direct flight line between Egypt, Djibouti and Mogadishu, on Friday 12/7/2024.

The Minister was accompanied by Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El Hafny and representatives of several concerned Egyptian authorities, said the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement.

Abdel-Aty will hold a discussion session with Djibouti's counterpart Mahmoud Ali Yusuf about enhancing bilateral relations.

Afterward, Abdel-Aty will head to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, where he will hold a consultation session and a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart Ahmed Moalim Faki to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and coordination on several important priority files.

"The inauguration of this direct flight line between Egypt and both Djibouti and Somalia comes within the framework of the keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and ties between the peoples of the three [...] countries, and in a way that reflects the specificity, history, and depth of the relations between them," said Abu Zeid in the statement.