Namibia's New Ambassador Hands Over Copies of Her Credentials to Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

Tunis — New Namibian ambassador to Tunisia with residence in Algiers Panduleni Kaino Shingence on Friday handed over copies of her credentials to Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mounir Ben Rjiba.

The latter extended on the occasion to the new ambassador his sincere wishes for success in her mission, expressing the ministry's readiness to provide her with "all the necessary support to successfully accomplish her mission," according to a Foreign Department press release.

The meeting also offered an opportunity to reaffirm the two countries' willingness to further scale up bilateral cooperation in fields of shared interest.

Ben Rjiba pointed out the need to "coordinate between the two sides, through diplomatic channels, in order to set a date for the second session of the Tunisian-Namibian High Joint Commission," the same source said.