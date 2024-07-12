South Africa: Condolences for Family, Friends of Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Joe McGluwa, has extended the committee's heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of South African football legend, Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala.

In a statement issued by the Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates, Tshabalala (75) died in hospital on Thursday afternoon after succumbing to the injury sustained when he was shot in his home in March this year.

Tshabalala represented South Africa on the field and was head coach when South Africa returned to international football at the fall of apartheid. Until his passing, he remained loved and respected in footballing circles.

McGluwa said "a footballing legend, who taught and coached so many football stars, has fallen".

He described Tshabalala as one of a special kind and a man who knew the sport inside out.

"His coaching stint at Bafana Bafana is evidence to this fact. The South African football world has lost a star.

"This is one hero whose departure we all should mourn long into the future. It would be difficult to imagine South African football history without ever thinking about a person of Screamer's influence....South Africa is poorer without him," McGluwa said.

Details about Tshabalala's memorial and funeral services are expected to be announced in the coming days.