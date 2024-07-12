Tunisia: Over 94 Thousand Quintals of Grain Harvested in Nabeul

Nabeul — The quantities of grain harvested in the governorate of Nabeul reached 94.7 thousand quintals since the start of the harvest till July 11, a progress rate of 90%.

The harvested quantities are broken down into durum wheat (86.136 thousand quintals), soft wheat (364 quintals) and barley (8.2 quintals), head of the field crops department at the Regional Agricultural Union Mohamed Charef Ben Maaouia told TAP.

According to preliminary estimates, the harvest in the region is expected to reach 686,000 quintals this season, made up of 380,000 quintals of durum wheat, 30,000 quintals of soft wheat, 271,000 quintals of barley and 4,000 quintals of rapeseed.

The grain harvest in 2023 was 26,000 quintals, compared with the forecast production of 150,000 quintals.

The area devoted to field crops in the governorate of Nabeul stands at almost 70 thousand hectares, including 23,730 hectares of rain-fed land and 1,910 hectares of irrigated land (durum wheat), 2,040 hectares of soft wheat and 18,070 hectares of barley, i.e. an area of 45,750 hectares devoted to grain-growing and 2,429 hectares to vegetables and pastures, including 750 hectares of rapeseed, he specified.