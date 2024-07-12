Rwanda: Green Party Gaining Widespread Support - Habineza

The presidential candidate of the Green Party, Frank Habineza, has expressed satisfaction with the overall impression of their campaign so far, comparing it to previous campaigns in 2017 and 2018.

During a press conference held in Kigali, on July 11, with two days to the end of campaigns, the party had successfully covered 26 districts nationwide and planned to cover the remaining districts in the next two days.

Habineza said: "There has been a good impression compared to 2018 and 2017. In 2017, it was tough; some local leaders even sent us to campaign in a graveyard in Nyagatare District, and stones were thrown at us in Kirehe District. But that hasn't happened this time around."

Despite the positive feedback, Habineza acknowledged some challenges. In Ngoma District, local leaders scheduled two campaigns in the same area, he said, something which was not allowed by law, creating a significant obstacle. In Rulindo District, he said, shops were closed, and people were instructed to go elsewhere during the party's campaign.

"Other than that, the rest of the 24 districts were very receptive. We were well-received by officials, and there was overwhelming support from the population," Habineza stated.

Habineza highlighted their overwhelming reception in various districts, such as Rusizi, where thousands of people left their shops to greet them, and in Rubavu, Bugesera, and Kicukiro, where people showed great interest in their message and manifesto.

"Our support has been wonderful. We have been in parliament for the past six years, delivering on our promises, and people know that we are a serious party that doesn't lie to the population," he said. Habineza emphasized the need for more people to vote for him and his party's parliamentary hopefuls, aiming to increase their representation from two to 20 lawmakers.

Confident about the party's chances in the upcoming election, Habineza stated, "We are confident that we will win the elections successfully, increasing the number of deputies to at least 20. And now, on securing the Head of State position, we have 55 percent [chances] to win it."

Habineza also suggested that it would be better to extend the campaign period from 22 to 30 days to allow candidates to visit all districts more effectively. "Increasing the days would facilitate the campaign trail, as doing two sites a day doesn't give enough time to tell the public about our five-year plans," he argued.

Addressing allegations that Green Party is solely a shadow of the ruling party to legitimise the election process, Habineza dismissed such claims as misplaced and unreasonable. "Those thoughts are from people who are jealous of our achievements because they cannot do what we are capable of doing," he said.

Having established the party 15 years ago, Habineza reflected on their journey, noting that they have resisted and persisted through challenges. "People used to think we were enemies of the country, but now that has changed. I see my country moving forward, and I have to play my role in helping it move forward. I will not wait for any foreigner to come and help me; I will do it myself," he added.

The party's campaign activities continued on July 12, in Burera and Musanze districts and will conclude on July 13 in Rwamagana and Nyarugenge districts.