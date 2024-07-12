Rwanda: Women Parliamentary Candidates Asked to Advocate for Family Promotion, Gender Equality

The 46 parliamentary candidates vying for seats to represent women in Eastern Province campaigned in Gatsibo District on July 11 while 60 parliamentary candidates in Southern Province concluded their campaigns in Kamonyi District on the same day.

According to a December 2023 Presidential Order relating to elections, while Southern Province, Eastern Province, and Western Province, each have six parliamentary seats, four seats are allotted to Northern Province, and City of Kigali gets two seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

The electoral college has members of the Executive Committee of National Women Council from the village level to the national level; and members of Sector Councils of the electoral constituency, members of district councils and members of City of Kigali council.

In general, the candidates pledged to stay connected with the people and know their needs, listen to the opinions and concerns, and ensure that - when they get into parliament - the laws they pass reflect the needs of the citizens.

Additionally, they emphasised the importance of discussing and effectively advocating for initiatives designed for the benefit of the community.

Members of the electoral college talked about their expectations and noted the importance of collaborating to pass laws that promote family well-being.

Goletha Musabyimana, the National Women Council's coordinator in Kamonyi District, said that they expect whoever gets elected "to work together and enact laws that promote the sustainable development" of the country.

"They should address the issue of couples living together without being legally married and advocate for families to live together only when they are married. Additionally, they should focus on the problem of family conflicts and work towards preventing poor nutrition among children since it leads to stunting in children."

Olive Bishyika, the National Women Council coordinator in Gatsibo District, said that while Gatsibo has made progress, it still lags behind compared to other districts. She noted that if elected, the new representatives in parliament should advocate for the development of secure, capable, and thriving families.

"They should place more emphasis on encouraging families to work together to achieve more, which will lead to the development of Gatsibo. They should also focus on agriculture, as it is a significant part of our economy. By advocating for farmers and supporting initiatives that promote agriculture, which can help increase agricultural yield and profits."

Bishyika said that although Gatsibo has seen development, there is a desire for further progress, which can be achieved through gender equality.

"Some men still believe that the family's property belongs only to them, even when women have also contributed. This mindset needs to change, as it can lead to family conflicts."

A total of 199 candidates are vying for the 24 seats reserved for women in the Chamber of Deputies. They will be elected on July 16.