Rwanda: Habineza Says Plans to Enhance Rwanda Day If Elected

If elected, Frank Habineza, the presidential candidate for the Green Party, plans to improve Rwanda Day by reaching out to citizens living abroad who, he said, still believe positive change is unachievable.

He disclosed this during a press conference on his manifesto ahead of the July 14-16 elections. Rwandans in the diaspora will cast their vote on July 14. Rwanda Day is an annual event for the diaspora. The event brings together Rwandans living abroad and those from the country.

During Rwanda Day, attendees have the opportunity to engage with the President of the Republic, discuss national development, and enjoy cultural entertainment. The latest, the 11th edition, was held in February, in the US capital, Washington DC.

"I have been in exile and know how some Rwandans in the diaspora think that there is no democracy, or freedom of speech, in Rwanda; they see many negative things," Habineza stated.

He emphasized that the party's participation in the election is a challenging endeavor.

"Imagine a party standing against a coalition of nine political parties. It is not easy. But we are doing this for the sake of democracy, to make the country better by ensuring freedom of speech and expression so that people can hope for the best, even those who think it is impossible."

Habineza explained that in improving Rwanda Day, he aims to reach out to Rwandans who still believe positive change is unachievable. He cited cases from their previous campaign efforts, such as the reduction of taxes, the introduction of a school feeding programme, and the increase in salaries for teachers and soldiers, which have positively affected people's lives.

"This contribution can make people feel comfortable returning to their country and investing in it so that we can all contribute. I encourage all my friends worldwide to come and play a role in making our country better," he added.

Habineza acknowledged the diverse perspectives within the diaspora but stressed the importance of collective effort.

"Sitting in Europe for two to three years can disconnect you from the realities on the ground, at home. Following up in the media is not enough; you need to be in the country to make your contribution. We cannot change anything by just speaking on social media; we need to join forces together," he said.