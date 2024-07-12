Rwandan First-Time Voters 'Excited' About 2024 Elections

Rwandans will go to the polls to elect the President of the country and Members of Parliament on July 14-16, in the elections in which more than nine million are expected to take part. Two million of them will be voting for the first time.

As preparations for the elections are advanced, The New Times spoke to some of the first-time voters to hear what they have to say about the 2024 elections. They expressed their excitement to be going to exercise their civic duties and what they wish for Rwanda after the elections.

Morgan Muhoza, 22, Gasabo District

I understand that voting is a civic right and responsibility for every citizen. I have seen everyone vote in every election before I met the required age. Now it's my turn and I am eager to be part of this democratic process in which I will make a good choice for the future Rwanda.

Jacques Roger Nshimiyimana, 24, Rwamagana District

Voting for the first time will be so exciting for me, because I will finally get to contribute to the selection of good leaders for our country, from the President to parliamentary representatives. Now that I am of voting age, I know on July 15, I will be among the very first people to arrive at the polling station to cast my vote.

Naomi Nshutiyababyeyi, 22, Kamonyi District

I am keen on understanding the political process. I have studied the candidates and their manifestos during the campaign period. Voting is not just a duty but it is also an informed choice and I am excited to participate in shaping our nation's future by making the right choice.

Alimini Bucyukundi, 20, Huye District

I am so excited to vote for the first time, I have always wondered how voting is done and I am finally going to witness it. I now feel like I will be part of decisions that will be made for me and the country in general, just through taking part in elections and casting my vote for a better leader.

Aisha Mukazi, 19, Rubavu District

I have been talking about the election day with my friends for months now. It's empowering to know that our voices matter as young people, and I am ready to contribute to the development of my country by voting for eligible leaders who only want a bright future.

Thomas Karangwa, 20, Nyarugenge District

It is a pleasure to finally be part of the elections. I now know that I will be contributing to the development of our country just by voting for a good leader for Rwanda. I am confident that in five years, the development Rwanda will achieve will have been influenced by the crucial role that I will play by casting my vote.

Margret Karera, 21, Nyagatare District

I am so excited about the country's future and this election feels like a fresh season for Rwanda's journey. I hope that my vote will contribute to a better Rwanda for everyone and I will make the right choice after following all the campaigns. I now know who will greatly impact our nation and help to drive its development.

Didier Abimana, 24, Nyamagabe District

I am looking forward to voting for the first time, and I know for a fact that supporting and voting for a good leader who is able is one of the biggest contributions I can make to my country, and it is through this that I will be supporting my country's development. I feel like a big person to finally be part of this process.