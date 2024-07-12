Uganda Baati Expands Market Presence With New Luwero Showroom

Luwero, Uganda — Uganda Baati Limited has opened a new showroom in Luwero District. Officials have said the expansion marks the company's 14th showroom nationwide and reinforces its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality products and services to customers nationwide.

Located on Plot No. 793 Gulu Road, Kasana Town, the new showroom offers residents convenient access to a wide range of steel building solutions, including Lifestyle, Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Covermax Resincot, and Dumuzas.

"We are delighted to extend our reach to the vibrant community of Luwero," said Patrick Katende, Head of Service Centers and Sales at Uganda Baati.

"This expansion aligns with our ongoing efforts to bring our innovative products closer to our customers. We are confident that the Luwero showroom will meet the diverse building needs of the community. In our 60 years of existence, one of the things that speaks for us as a company is innovation of quality building solutions," he added.

Katende said that to ensure optimal customer experience, the showroom will be staffed with knowledgeable product specialists who can provide expert advice and guidance. The company believes that this approach will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen its distribution network.

Luwero District, characterized by significant growth and development, presents a promising market for Uganda Baati. The new showroom is expected to contribute to the district's construction sector by providing residents with access to durable and reliable building materials.

Uganda Baati has a total of 14 shows rooms in the different parts of Uganda, including Jinja, Tororo, Mbale, Arua, Gulu, Entebbe, Mukono, Masaka, Hoima, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Lira, Soroti, Nansana.