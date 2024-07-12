Kenya: JKUAT Students Protest Peer's Mysterious Death Post-Govt Protests

12 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students on Friday protested along the Thika Superhighway following the mysterious death of Denzel Omondi, a third-year student who died after participating in the anti-Finance Bill protests.

Omondi was found dead in a swamp in Juja, two days after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024.

The protesting students demanded justice for Omondi, believing he was murdered by authorities.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating Omondi's death to determine if police were involved.

"IPOA has since requested police documents and it calls upon eyewitness accounts including anyone who can supply verifiable CCTV footage or photographs," the authority's Chairperson Ann Makori said.

Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances of members of the public.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome is under growing pressure to resign due to his role in the incidents, with increasing calls for President William Ruto to dismiss him.

