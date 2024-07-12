South Africa: Flip Flop - MK Party Has Welcomed Back Its Recently Fired Secretary-General, Arthur Zwane

Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party has made a U-turn and reinstated Zwane after firing him a week ago.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min In a surprising turn of events, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party has reinstated its secretary-general, Arthur Zwane, who had been fired and subsequently resigned last week. Zwane, who was initially ousted by party leader Jacob Zuma, had cited an overwhelming workload and competing business interests as his reasons for stepping down.

The removal and resignation of Zwane sent shockwaves through the MK party, causing concern among its members. According to sources within the party, senior MK leaders approached Zuma to resolve the disagreement that led to Zwane's departure. Known for his articulate communication and leadership, Zwane is a beloved figure within the MK party.

On Thursday morning, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced in a statement that Zuma had met with Zwane and decided not to accept his resignation letter.

"Given the turbulent times our country is experiencing under the current coalition, and with all South Africans looking to the MK party for leadership, maintaining strong capacity, unity, and continuity within our ranks is more important than ever," the statement read.

Dr Sifiso Maseko, who had briefly replaced Zwane, has been reassigned to the human resources department within...