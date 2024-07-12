South Africa: Minority Government in Gauteng On Shaky Ground As ANC Moves Away From EFF

The relationship between the ANC and the EFF in Gauteng is starting to show cracks as shifts in local government take shape. The ANC is severing ties with the Red Berets while strengthening its relationship with the DA in all spheres of government.

When announcing his cabinet last week, the ANC Gauteng chair, Premier Panyaza Lesufi, said he would work with all political parties, even those that are not part of the Provincial Government of Unity (PGU). This means that while the ANC is officially in a minority government with the PA, Rise Mzansi and IFP, it would still work with other parties on a case-by-case basis.

However, this might prove tricky, seeing that the party's relationship with the EFF took a turn for the worse this week.

The ANC took a stance in October to sever ties with the EFF, which its Gauteng leadership has ignored. However, it can no longer ignore the decision as Lesufi was unable to formally announce a partnership with the EFF following protracted negotiations after the 29 May elections. This is despite its decision not to work with the DA.

The DA has categorically stated that it will not work with the EFF in any kind of governance arrangement. The Red Berets have also expressed their disdain for the DA and refused to work with the party to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Things fall apart...

There have been multiple signs that the ANC...