South Africa: Safa Conveys Condolences On the Passing of Legend Stanley Tshabalala

The much-loved former player, coach and administrator's passing was confirmed by his club Orlando Pirates on Thursday. "The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital," said the club in a statement.

"Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year. The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family will furnish the details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward." The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach and ex-Kaizer Chiefs Talent Scout and Development Co-Ordinator was very successful and was highly respected as a South African football legend.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said Tshabalala made a huge mark for the country and at club level. "I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Stanley Tshabalala and we are praying for them to be comforted. May God grant the family healing during this difficult time. This news is such a shock and we as SAFA would like to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time," said the SAFA President.

May his soul rest peace.