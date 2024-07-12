South Africa: United Africans Transformation Withdraws From GNU After Not Getting Positions

12 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Velani Ludidi

The United Africans Transformation has withdrawn from the GNU after it was not accommodated in the Cabinet and portfolio committees, with its leader alleging the ANC acted in bad faith.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min The United Africans Transformation (UAT) has officially pulled out of the Government of National Unity (GNU), alleging bad faith negotiations by the African National Congress (ANC).

The UAT, which did not receive any ministerial posts or chairperson positions in the committee portfolios, announced its decision to join the opposition benches alongside the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

UAT has one seat in the National Assembly following the 29 May general elections.

The UAT's withdrawal marks it as the only party not accommodated within the GNU, despite initially being part of the progressive caucus and joining the GNU late, as did the Pan Africanist Congress, United Democratic Movement and Al Jama-ah.

The latter three parties received deputy ministerial posts when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet.

UAT leader Dr Wonder Mahlatsi explained that the UAT's decision to honour an invitation from the ANC to join the GNU was in line with its goal of promoting democratic governance and accountability for the betterment of the people's lives. The UAT signed a statement of intent on 25 June 2024, agreeing...

