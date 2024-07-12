South Africa: Ramaphosa to Set Ground Rules for Government of National Unity At Weekend Cabinet Lekgotla

The Government of National Unity will hold its Cabinet lekgotla over the weekend. The meeting will set the agenda for the seventh administration and pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa's newly appointed cabinet.

An induction led by President Cyril Ramaphosa was held earlier this week to welcome the new Cabinet members and deputy ministers.

Daily Maverick understands that Ramaphosa used the opportunity to encourage unity among the different political parties serving in the executive. In the same breath, the president is said to have reiterated that all political parties who are part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) are at liberty to work separately in Parliament.

"The president was setting out the ground rules," a source said.

The two-day lekgotla, which is due to take place over the weekend, will deliberate on the proposals of the directors-general, after which the programmes and priorities of the government will be announced.

Plain sailing

Political analyst Levy Ndou said it would be plain sailing at the lekgotla this weekend. He said that all parties had mentioned job creation, inequality, poverty, healthcare and education in their manifestos, which meant they were all on the same page.

He added that the key priorities would not interfere with existing policy, and said that issues like BBBEE and land were up for debate in Parliament.

"They agree...