Uganda: Measles Outbreak Confirmed in Kanungu

An outbreak of measles has been confirmed in the southwestern district of Kanungu.

The district said the highly contagious airborne disease had been confirmed in the villages of Nyabirehe and Rukarara in Kihembe Sub-county.

Measles manifests with high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and rush that starts from the head spreading the entire body.

Dr Birungi Mutahunga, the Kanungu district health officer, said they have so far registered over three cases while samples from 10 more patients have been taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute for testing.

"Unfortunately, out of the three cases, we have lost one life," Mutahunga said.

The district has embarked on creating awareness about the disease in the public.

Mutahunga urged members of the public to be on alert and report any cases they notice. He adds that they plan to embark on mass immunization across the district.

"We have gone on different radio stations within to educate the public about the outbreak and we have also used our VHTs to go around different villages and talk to people," Mutahunga added.

The Kanungu District Chairperson, Sam Kanjonjo, said they will appeal to the Ministry of Health for assistance in case of increased cases.

He called on the health staff at Kanungu hospital to handle cases as an emergency.