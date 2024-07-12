South Africa: Stats SA Budget Reinforces Commitment to Country Development

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says as government commences with the work of the seventh administration and the next 30 Years of Freedom, it is important to address the challenges that still confront the country with greater performance and momentum.

"We need to continue to support Stats SA and ensure it plays a pivotal role in providing critical socio-economic data that informs decision making across government and business broadly," Ntshavheni said.

Presenting the Stats SA Budget Vote in Cape Town on Wednesday, Ntshavheni said it is statistical data and information that will give government insight into the nation's needs and achievements, and will help monitor and evaluate the effectiveness and outcomes of government policies and programmes.

"Therefore, understanding and managing the data ecosystem is crucial for the country to harness the full potential of data, make informed decisions and adapt to evolving business landscapes," Ntshavheni said.

Ntshavheni said this will be achieved through collaboration, partnerships and platforms and that Stats SA must continue to lead in the South African data ecosystem to ensure that the data gap is closed.

"Statistical data is indicating that our economy is three times larger and many times more inclusive and diversified than it was 30 years ago. Millions of citizens have been lifted out of poverty and employment has more than doubled.

"Despite this progress, millions remain unemployed, in particular, the youth who are caught in structural unemployment where the qualifications they possess are not relevant for the job market nor self-employment.

"For South Africa to reach its developmental goals as espoused in the National Development Plan (NDP), there is a need to use data and statistical information to not only improve the performance of government, but all of society," Ntshavheni said.

Ntshavheni said as a government that considers itself to be located within communities and society, it will work with all sectors to secure growth, security and prosperity that all wish to enjoy in a lifetime and into the future.

"Therefore, Stats SA will be one of our key institutional assets on this quest for a better future. This asset, Stats SA, is a jewel in the crown of the capacity of the state and its rigour and integrity is globally respected.

"Stats SA itself has a productive, intergenerational mix of experience and institutional memory alongside the energy and innovation that comes with a cohort of statisticians and other professionals who were born and educated in this democratic dispensation.

"For the richness of Stats SA's outputs, we are deeply indebted to the millions of South Africans, who trustingly and graciously share their information and time with us so we can have numerical picture of the nation as it goes about living and working," the minister said.

Ntshavheni said Stats SA's 2024/25 Work Programme reflects the drive to deliver the statistics that the country needs and can apply to build a better South Africa.

"Stats SA delivered the results of the first digital census to the nation in October 2023. The population census offers us the most comprehensive set of statistical information to the lowest geographic level," she said.

The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for Stats SA is R2.65 billion for 2024/25, and R2.75 billion and R2.89 billion in the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years, respectively.