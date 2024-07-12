Addis Abeba — The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has issued a statement denying any involvement in the recent kidnapping of students from Debark University near Garba Guracha town in Oromia's North Shewa zone.

The armed group instead alleges that the incident was orchestrated by members of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), asserting that it was executed by "local ruling-party cadres, spies, and security forces."

OLA's statement follows a recent incident in which the group was accused of kidnapping over 100 students from Debark University on 03 July, 2024, near Garba Guracha. The students were traveling from the Amhara region to Addis Abeba at the time.

Parents of the abducted students referred to the kidnappers as "Shane," a term used by government officials to describe the armed group OLA, according to the BBC.

Subsequently, on 10 July, 2024, the Oromia Communication Service Bureau announced that of the 167 students allegedly kidnapped by what officials described as an "extremist and terrorist force," 160 had been released through a "rigorous operation."

Haylu Adugna, the Head of the Bureau, informed the state media that government security forces had freed the students.

However, families present a contrasting narrative, expressing ongoing concerns for their children's safety.

In interviews with Addis Standard, parents recount daily contact with the kidnappers, who demand a ransom for their children's release.

One father disclosed that despite government assurances, the kidnappers continue to insist on a payment of one million birr for his daughter.

Another parent, a farmer, expressed his inability to meet such demands, leaving the fate of his abducted daughter uncertain.

Contradicting official reports, a sister of one of the kidnapped students affirmed that media reports of their release are "entirely false." She emphasized that her sister remains captive, with the kidnappers persistently demanding money.