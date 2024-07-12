Kenya: ODM Ready to Engage Diverse Perspectives in Talks for Peace After Cabinet Purge

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has expressed readiness to accommodate talks with people of 'outrageously' divergent views in bid to restore peace, stability following Cabinet purge by Ruto.

In a statement, the party's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asserted that it was time to bring the county together through dialogue as it is the best way to go in the interest of the nation.

"ODM will not object to the presence of any other person or group of people on that table no matter how outrageously different their view of the world is from ours. In order for us to have this National conversation, we call on the Government to take certain immediate steps to create the necessary environment," said Sifuna.

He welcomed the recent developments by President William Ruto to bring change to the nation, adding that they are a step toward the right trajectory.

Sifuna however called on the has called for the immediate dismissal of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Nairobi Police Commandant Adamson Bungei and the officers responsible for the killing of protestors during the anti government demonstrations led by the youth.

According to Sifuna, this will provide an enabling environment for the multisectoral engagement slotted to commence on Monday next week.

President William Ruto had in July 9 announced that the engagements will bring on board an array of stakeholders and will run from Monday Through Saturday in discursions anchored on seeking solutions for the country's pressing challenges.

