Thirteen years since becoming an independent state, South Sudan faces profound humanitarian challenges

South Sudan's first Independence Day was imbued with a great sense of hope. I remember crowds cheering in the streets, waving the country's new flag high. Thirteen years later, the youngest nation in the world, barely into its adolescence, faces profound challenges.

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Crisis Bureau Director, Shoko Noda At the heart of South Sudan's challenges lies a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions. Given seven million of the country's 12.4 million people are projected to experience crisis-level hunger this year, and nine million are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated.

One in ten lack access to electricity. Seventy percent can't access basic healthcare. These are fundamental human rights that the vast majority of people are deprived of.

I saw South Sudan's dire humanitarian situation firsthand when I visited the country in March. I met women and children displaced by conflict - some for the second time in their lives - in a transit centre in Malakal, the capital of Upper Nile state. They had nothing and were fully reliant on aid. Their plight still lingers in my mind and heart.

As it marks its 13th independence anniversary, South Sudan finds itself at a pivotal moment in its nation-building journey.

Humanitarian aid alone cannot untangle the intricate web of challenges facing South Sudan. A holistic approach is required--one that lays the groundwork for self-sufficiency, peace and sustainable development.

With the constitutional-making process underway and elections on the horizon, the efforts we make today will shape the trajectory of the country for generations to come. We must bolster institutions, foster stability and empower the youth--the driving force behind the nation's aspirations for progress and prosperity.

Humanitarian aid alone cannot untangle the intricate web of challenges facing South Sudan. A holistic approach is required--one that lays the groundwork for self-sufficiency, peace and sustainable development.

Central to this is the empowerment of women and girls, who face disproportionate challenges and vulnerabilities in the face of conflict, displacement and climate change. Gender-based violence (GBV), child marriage and maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions that prioritize the rights and dignity of women and girls.

When I visited Malakal, I met with young women whose stories painted a vivid story to me on the barriers they face on a daily basis--from fearing for their safety to feeling unable to speak out about their hopes and aspirations, or being denied work opportunities.

It should not be this way.

Our team on the ground is working hard to improve the lives of women and girls in South Sudan. I was impressed by courts in Juba, set up with UNDP support, that focus on addressing violence against women. We are also working to ensure women's inclusion in peacebuilding processes, promote gender equality and create opportunities for women and youth to thrive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But so much more needs to be done.

With 75 percent of the population comprising young people, they represent both South Sudan's greatest challenge and its most promising asset. Neglecting to invest in the youth equates to neglecting the future of the country itself--a risk we cannot afford to take.

Their voices must be heard, their aspirations nurtured and their potential unleashed.

South Sudan is at a crossroads.

With the right support, the country has the potential to create a future defined by hope, greater prosperity and stability for all. The alternative is a deepening of an already profound and protracted crisis.

South Sudan cannot navigate this path alone. It requires the support that transcends its borders to overcome the myriad of challenges it faces. Increased development cooperation--the kind that helps people break the cycle of crisis and build safer, more stable, resilient, and sustainable lives--is urgently needed.

My hope is to return in 10 years and see the families I met at the Malakal transit centre peacefully settled, their children grown and thriving, with stable livelihoods and access to all the services they need to sustain them and nurture their hopes and aspirations for the future.

This is what development looks like.

Shoko Noda is United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Crisis Bureau Director