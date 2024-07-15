Africa: World Leaders Condemn Assassination Attempt Targeting Former U.S. President Trump

Presidents, prime ministers and international organizations worldwide condemned the political violence and assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

U.S. authorities are still investigating the shooting.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Trump Saturday night in what Biden described as a short and good conversation. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation," Biden told reporters Sunday.

The State Department declined to comment on private diplomatic conversations between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts. Blinken posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting at former President Trump's rally and grateful that he is safe.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei said in a post on X that the apparent assassination attempt showed the "desperation of the international left" and its willingness to "destabilize democracies and promote violence to screw itself into power."

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the "inexcusable attack" on democratic values.

He told reporters at the Australian Parliament House, "In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully."

Bangladesh

The prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, condemned the attempt on Trump's life. Speaking at a news conference in Dhaka, Hasina described the attack as "truly tragic." "The United States, as a torchbearer for democracy in the world, how could such a thing happen there?" she asked.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a pinned social media post, said that the shooting during the campaign rally is unacceptable and must be "vehemently repudiated" by all defenders of democracy.

His predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump, expressed solidarity with what he called "the world's greatest leader of the moment." Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign event ahead of the 2018 presidential election, which he won.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his dismay at the shooting, saying his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event and all Americans.

"It cannot be overstated -- political violence is never acceptable," he wrote on X.

China

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to Trump and that China is following the shooting incident.

Djibouti

Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh "vehemently" denounced the "reprehensible and alarming assassination attempt" on Trump. He wrote on X, "Political violence is a grave threat to global stability, must be unequivocally condemned and outlawed."

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi emphasized his country's condemnation of the attack in a statement and wished for the U.S. election campaigns to resume peacefully.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he was deeply shocked by the attack targeting Trump. Abiy wrote on X that he wished the American people a peaceful and democratic election season.

The European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X she was deeply shocked by the shooting, adding that political violence has no place in democracy.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his wishes to Trump for a speedy recovery. "It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people," he posted on X.

Germany

In a post on X, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the attack was "despicable" and "such acts of violence threaten democracy." He said his thoughts are with all those who were affected.

Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his shock at the attack on Trump. "Political violence is unacceptable in our democratic societies," he wrote on X.

Gulf Cooperation Council

Jasem Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemned the attempted assassination of Trump. In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that under no circumstances are terror and violence acceptable, adding that the incident goes against human values, morals, and standards.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on X that his thoughts and prayers were with Trump "in these dark hours."

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned by "the attack on my friend." "Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies," he wrote on X.

Iraq

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," saying on X his thoughts are with the victims of "this senseless act of terrorism."

Israel

Shortly after the shooting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that he and his wife were "shocked by the apparent attack" on Trump and prayed for Trump's safety and speedy recovery.

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he watched "in horror," adding that the attack was also an "assassination attempt on American democracy."

Italy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement the attack was a cause for serious alarm and "a disconcerting symptom of the deterioration of the civil fabric and of the dangerous refusal of confrontation, dialogue and respect for democratic life."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Trump a quick recovery.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on X that he prayed for Trump's speedy recovery, adding, "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

On April 15,2023, Kishida was safely evacuated after a man appeared to throw an explosive device in his direction at a campaign event Wakayama, in western Japan. This after former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was killed in April 2023 after being shot twice during a campaign speech near Nara, Japan.

Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda strongly condemned the act of political violence. "It has no place in democracy," he wrote on X.

Mexico

Mexico's outgoing president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, denounced the attack on X and said, "Violence is irrational and inhumane."

NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the attempted assassination on Trump. On X, Stoltenberg said, "Political violence has no place in our democracies" and that the Atlantic alliance stands together to defend freedom and values.

Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the attack was "distasteful" and went "beyond the pale of democratic norms."

"Violence has no place in democracy," he wrote on X, and said, "Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time."

Organization of American States

Luis Almagro, secretary-general of the Organization of American States, said he condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack against Trump. "Violence has absolutely no place in an election, in politics or in our societies," he wrote on X.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the shooting as a "shocking development," condemning all forms of political violence and wishing Trump a swift recovery and good health.

Imprisoned Pakistani opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured at a rally in November 2022, wished Trump a full recovery. "Political violence is a tool of cowards and has no place in a democracy," he said on X.

Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wrote on X, "It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him."

"Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme," Marcos added.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to call Trump, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

On Sunday, the Kremlin said it did not believe the current U.S. administration was responsible for Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump, but it criticized the "atmosphere created" by the current U.S. administration "during the political struggle."

Saudi Arabia

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt on the life of Trump and its complete solidarity with the U.S., the former President, and his family," Saudi's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Kingdom rejects "all forms of violence."

Singapore

The prime minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, said he was relieved to hear reports that Trump is safe and recovering well. Wong wrote on X, "We should never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views."

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote on X that the attempted assassination "is a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance."

Ramaphosa also voiced his hope that "the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions."

South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he was "appalled by the hideous act of political violence." "The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America," he wrote on X.

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May, condemned the shooting. In a Facebook post, Fico drew a direct comparison between the two incidents and suggested that the attack on Trump was "scripted like through a copybook," implying it was orchestrated by Trump's political opponents.

Taiwan

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, said on X his thoughts and prayers are with Trump. "Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt and expressed solidarity. "I believe that the investigation into the attack will be conducted most effectively to ensure there is no shadow over the U.S. elections and global stability," Erdogan wrote on X.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was relieved to learn that Trump is now safe.

"I am appalled to learn about the shooting," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail."

United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned this act of political violence and sent his best wishes to Trump for a speedy recovery, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, describing it as "a criminal and extremist act."

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that he was appalled by the "shocking scenes," and sent his best wishes to Trump and his family.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," he said.

British lawmaker Nigel Farage, who is a friend of Trump, sought to place much of the blame on the "mainstream media," which he claimed opposed the former U.S. president. Speaking to the BBC, he described the incident as "horrendous," although he said he was not entirely surprised by it.

Uzbekistan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, in a post on Telegram, strongly condemned the attack and the act of violence. He wished Trump a speedy recovery.

The Vatican

The Vatican press office released a statement on Sunday expressing concern about the violence, which it said, "wounds people and democracy, causing suffering and death." The statement added that the Holy See is "united in the prayer of the U.S. bishops for America, for the victims, and for peace in the country, so that the motives of the violent may never prevail."

Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the attack during a campaign event in the town of Guacara. "We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump health and [a] long life, and I repudiate the attack," Maduro added.

