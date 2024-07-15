Somalia: Mogadishu Shop Hit By Deadly Car Bomb

Stuart Price/UN Photo
(file photo).
14 July 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

A deadly car bomb targeted a tea and coffee shop in central Mogadishu as patrons watched the Euro 2024 final soccer game between England and Spain.

Police in Mogadishu said five people were killed and 20 others were injured in the attack.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the police confirmed that a car filled with explosives parked outside the Top Cafe caused the explosion.

Police said the car bomb went off at 10:28 p.m. local time.

A survivor of the attack told local media that he was watching the game inside the cafe when the explosion occurred.

The survivor, who spoke anonymously out of fear for his safety, said customers sitting outside the cafe suffered the most casualties.

The attack comes a day after Somali security forces foiled an attempted jailbreak at Mogadishu's main central prison after militant inmates using pistols and hand grenades, attacked prison guards.

Authorities said three prison guards and five militant inmates were killed in Saturday's attack.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.