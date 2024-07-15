Sudan Belligerents in Geneva for 'Discussions'

Geneva — Delegations from Sudan's de facto government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been invited by the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, to Geneva for "indirect discussions" concerning the safe passage of humanitarian aid in Sudan.

Both delegations arrived in the Swiss city last week. However, according to the government's "technical delegation", headed by Salwa Adam, Commissioner for the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and including representatives from ministries and government agencies involved in humanitarian work, they did not receive an agenda for the talks.

The spokesperson for the Sudanese government, acting Information minister Graham Abdelgadir, said in a press statement on Saturday that "the government of Sudan agreed to participate in indirect deliberations in Geneva on the humanitarian situation." He added, "The invitation letter from Mr Lamamra mentions indirect discussions on the issue and not a negotiation process. Nevertheless, the delegation of the government of Sudan has not yet received any proposed agenda or programme for these deliberations, several days after their arrival in Geneva."

Moreover, contrary to the nature of indirect discussions, the delegation was invited to a meeting in Geneva, which contradicts the understanding that there would be no media coverage of the discussions, as requested by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General."

Abdelgadir emphasised, "In this context, the government of Sudan wishes to make it clear that there is no need to create a new mediation platform, as it remains fully committed to the Jeddah Platform and the humanitarian obligations arising from it. Fulfilling these obligations is, therefore, of paramount importance."

He continued that the Sudanese government "does not recognise or accept any entity concerning humanitarian aid other than the competent government agencies, which are the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the High Committee for Humanitarian Emergencies".

"In fact, the government of Sudan has demonstrated its keenness to deliver humanitarian aid to Sudanese citizens in areas where the RSF militia is present. For instance, it recently facilitated the entry of more than 460 humanitarian relief trucks through El Tina crossing point on the border with Chad."

The spokesperson reiterated the government's commitment to achieving peace and stability in the country and to upholding international humanitarian law and human rights. "At the same time, the government of Sudan calls on the media and all citizens to handle the delicate nature of these deliberations responsibly and not be swayed by rumours and misinformation spread by hostile circles. Such a responsible approach will greatly aid the efforts to achieve the desired goals. Finally, the government of Sudan confirms that it is up to the challenge facing the Sudanese people during this difficult juncture in their history, notwithstanding the evil and orchestrated plots by regional and international circles to undermine the country's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

'Kind invitation'

The RSF responded on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday by referring to the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, signed by the Sudanese army and the RSF in the Saudi city on 11 May 2023. The militia welcomed "the kind invitation" by the UN to hold talks in Geneva with a delegation of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and protecting civilians.

"Accordingly, our negotiating delegation arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva to begin talks with a sincere desire to alleviate the human suffering our people face due to the war. We look forward to the Geneva talks being constructive and fruitful, contributing to facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to all those affected by the war in Sudan, in addition to examining effective mechanisms to enhance the protection of civilians."

On May 29, Lamamra met with the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan in Port Sudan, to discuss the UN's role in addressing the Sudanese crisis.

In April, commemorating one year since the beginning of the war, the Paris conference aimed at addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, received pledges of more than €2 billion from France, Germany, and the European Union.

In March, convoys of 60 lorries carrying humanitarian aid crossed the border from Adré in eastern Chad into West Darfur at the request of relief organisations, according to HAC. This followed an announcement by the Sudanese government on 9 March that a number of land border crossings and several airports could be used as corridors for humanitarian aid. The borders had previously been closed to traffic due to SAF concerns that they might be used to supply the opposing paramilitary RSF, leading to accusations that the Sudanese government was using starvation as a weapon.