Tanzania: Samia Thumbs Up to NSSF Strides

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed great strides that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has made during the past three years of her leadership.

President Samia congratulated the Fund on Saturday after she visited its booth at the exhibitions held in Katavi in marking the week-long CCM's Parents Wing celebrations.

The NSSF's participation aimed at providing education over the social security issues, considering that the members of the Parents Wing are also members of the NSSF.

Speaking on behalf of the Fund's Director General Masha Msomba, Public Relations and Education Manager Lulu Mengele thanked the President for her efforts to open up the country whereby more private investments have come in, leading to an increase of employees in the private sector, who have also become members of the Fund.

"We congratulate you for the big job you are doing, you have opened up new opportunities since you got into power in 2021. By the time you took over the power the value of the Fund was 4.8tri/-, but currently it has reached 8.5tri/-," Ms Mengele told the President.

She said the NSSF has continued strengthening its Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) systems.

"Nowadays, an employer can register an employee with the Fund and make membership contributions online without going to NSSF offices.

Likewise, a member can make follow ups on his or her contributions online. This has simplified services delivery," she said.

Ms Mengele also told the Head of State that the NSSF optimized the event by educating the members and other visitors about the social security, the application of digital systems in services delivery to employers and employees.

She said the Fund has continued prioritizing provision of quality services in a more simplified way.