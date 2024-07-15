Rwanda: Artistes Reflect On Their Role in July Elections Campaign, What the Future Holds

As Rwandans head to the polls to elect the President and Members of Parliament this Monday, July 15, it is fair to say that more than ever, music played a crucial role, not only in mobilising voters but also ensuring that the mood is jovial.

It did not end with the campaigns which officially ended on July 13. As soon as the campaign songs switched off, 'electoral music' took over, with each of the 2, 441 polling stations across the country wired to loud speakers which billow out election sensitisation and awareness music.

Several artistes including Mico the Best got opportunities to produce music encouraging people to vote while a big number of artistes escorted the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi-led coalition candidate Paul Kagame.

While the popular names escorted and produced songs for the RPF candidate, each of their other candidates, Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and independent candidate, Philippe Mpayimana had their own music and artistes to accompany them.

The campaign rallies were characterised by dancing and singing while artistes produced songs, many of which have gone on to become hits, racking up massive views on social media platforms.

From challenges on TikTok to trending words such as 'Nywe' were derived from songs while each rally came with its own musical deliveries.

Legendary singer Mariya Yohana, who played a crucial role in composing songs for the RPF-Inkotanyi liberation struggle says that until today, music still plays a crucial role in mobilising the masses.

"The role of music has been a crucial one. Artistes and people in general have been able to express themselves through music, express their love and appreciation for their candidate [Paul Kagame], and to highlight the progress.

For Mukankuranga, it was more of coming together to celebrate the gains and consolidate. She remixed her song 'Intsinzi', with young artistes Yvan Muzika, Marina and The Ben, to reemphasize the victory.

Culture got back its place

For 'Gakondo' singer and song writer, Joel Ruti, the elections, especially the campaign period, became an opportunity to show how music cannot only rally people, but it also became a platform to showcase and appreciate Rwandan culture.

Ruti and his 'Ibihame' friends were among the many artistes who had the privilege to dance with the incumbent Head of State and the First Lady on several occasions, affirming the power of music in bringing people together.

"Our music industry has grown over the years. I think that was affirmed by what we were able to show, much as there is still a long way to go. In the campaigns, we were able to show that Rwandan youth doing music have improved and developed. It is part of the progress we are talking about."

"I think we have been able to show Rwandans what we are capable of doing. It was a good platform. All the artistes who put in work were given an opportunity and a platform," Ruti says.

The singer, who is also a cultural enthusiast, says that most importantly, during the election period, Rwandans showed how much they love Gakondo and how they are strongly attached to their culture.

"What I saw showed me that in the next five years, Gakondo will be at the international level and it will be Rwanda's identity. That is what I am looking forward to in the next five years,"

"To push our traditional music to the world as me, as Ruti Joel, to make the world know how Rwandans are unique, not just in the elections but also in different arts, games and skills," Ruti notes.

The "Rwagasabo" singer says the advantage Rwandans have is, they have one common denominator, which is the language, and as the country works hard to promote itself cross the globe, culture and art should be at the forefront.

For many, the election period showed the importance arts have been given by the country as a key sector that can grow and rake in billions.

Bwiza and Bruce Melodie's 'Ogera' is still trending and was regarded by many as the RPF's anthem during the course of the campaign.

According to Bwiza music has indeed played a significant role in bringing people together and communicating messages, especially during the elections campaign.

"It serves as a powerful tool to unite people. By resonating with the audience, music has the ability to convey messages in a way that words alone sometimes cannot. The impact of music on society goes beyond entertainment; it can inspire, motivate, and foster a sense of community," she said.

In the context of the music industry, she said, the use of music in campaigns highlights its influence and reach in society.

"It showcases the power of music to amplify voices, spread messages, and foster unity. Looking ahead, I anticipate continued growth and innovation in the music industry over the next five years. I look forward to witnessing how artists will harness music's potential to inspire change, promote inclusivity, and shape cultural narratives."

Singer Alyn Sano who featured in two different campaign songs for the ruling party, bringing together different artistes including Bushali, Deejay Pius, Senderi and Butera Knowless, among others, said the election period cemented the role of music in society.

"Music isn't just entertainment; it is also a fun and memorable way to communicate important messages. It participates in promoting unity either between musical artists or everyone else which is also in the RPF slogan," said Sano who performed at different rallies.

It doesn't end with campaigns and polls. The post-polling period, especially victory celebrations, all the way to the swearing-in period, are expected to be characterised by music, song and dance.