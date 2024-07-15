South Africa: President Ramaphosa Wishes Former U.S. President Trump a Speedy Recovery

President Donald Trump in the White House on Friday, November 13, 2020.
14 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denounced the alleged assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is running for re-election as President, was injured in the ear while he was delivering a speech during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

At least one person has died and two others were injured during the shooting.

The alleged shooter - who fired multiple shots towards the stage - was killed by US Secret Service personnel.

"The attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump is a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance. Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery.

"We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions," President Ramaphosa said on social media platform, X.

