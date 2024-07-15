Somalia: UN Envoy Urges Somali Leaders to Unite, Address Pressing Challenges Amidst Political Tensions

During his visit to Garowe on Saturday, the Acting UN Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, emphasized the urgent need for Somali leaders to overcome their differences and collaborate to address the country's pressing challenges.

Accompanied by senior officials from key UN agencies, Swan met with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni to discuss development priorities, security concerns, and the upcoming local elections.

Swan's appeal for unity among Somali leaders comes amidst ongoing political tensions and Puntland's recent moves towards greater autonomy. In March 2024, Puntland withdrew recognition of the Somali Federal Government following a historic constitutional amendment.

Despite these disputes, the Somali Federal Government resumed development projects in Puntland in June 2024. However, Puntland has also recently rejected a federal report on anti-Al-Shabaab operations, indicating continued disagreements over security strategies.

In his discussions with President Deni, Swan commended Puntland's efforts in containing terrorist groups in the Bari region and managing clan conflicts in the Mudug region. He also expressed concern over renewed piracy incidents and the impact of continued migration flows.

Swan's delegation included representatives from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Addressing the political landscape, Swan urged leaders in Mogadishu and Garowe, along with other Federal Member State leaders, to "overcome any outstanding differences" and collaborate on solutions to the country's challenges. He spotlighted the progress made in recent years and stressed the importance of cooperative action to benefit the Somali people.

"To this end, I urge leaders in Mogadishu and Garowe, with the help of other Federal Member State leaders, to take the necessary steps so that they can resume working together cooperatively," Swan said.

The upcoming direct local elections in the Nugal region, including Garowe, scheduled for July 23, were also a key topic of discussion.

These elections aim to build on the achievements of the May 2023 local elections, reinforcing democratization and the participation of women and youth.

Swan expressed hope that the polls would further enhance political participation in Puntland.