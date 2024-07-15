Somalia: Somali Teachers Rally Against Contract Termination, Demand Permanent Jobs

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant show of solidarity, over 100 school teachers in Somalia recently staged a protest outside the Ministry of Education in Mogadishu. The educators, who have been serving the education sector for a decade, were protesting against the termination of their services and calling for their jobs to be made permanent.

The teachers, some of whom have been working on temporary contracts, argue that their long-term commitment to the education sector should be recognized by offering them permanent positions. The demonstration comes amid concerns over job security and the lack of recognition for their contributions to the education system.

Speaking to local media reporters at the protest site, the teachers expressed their frustration and called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to intervene in the situation. They emphasized the importance of stable employment in the education sector and the need for the government to value the contributions of educators.

The protest highlights the ongoing challenges faced by teachers in Somalia, including issues related to job security, fair compensation, and recognition for their dedication to education.

It also underscores the importance of addressing these concerns to ensure the sustainability of the education system and the well-being of those who play a vital role in shaping the future of the country.

As the teachers continue to voice their demands, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to their call for permanent jobs and recognition for their services.

The outcome of this protest could have significant implications for the education sector in Somalia and the future of its educators.