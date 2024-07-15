Somalia: An Explosion Heard in Somalia's Capital

Mogadishu: A huge explosion has occurred in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. Witnesses and survivors told Dalsan Media that the blast caused numerous casualties including deaths and injuries. The explosion targeted at the Top Coffee restaurant in the Bondhere district, where people were watching the UEFA Euro final match between England vs Spain.

Early reports suggest it was a suicide attack, but it couldn't be confirmed. The blast was heard across the city, as it's a quiet evening. Videos posted on social media shortly after the incident showed black smoke and flames.

Emergency responders and rescue workers quickly arrived to help survivors. A police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that security forces have surrounded the area and are working to control the situation.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but such attacks are often carried out by al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group fighting to overthrow the Somali government. Despite recent improvements in security, the threat of attacks remains as al-Shabaab controls large areas of the neighbouring region of Lower Shabelle.

"I thank Allah, we survived. May God have mercy on those who died and heal the wounded," wrote a journalist from state television SN TV on his Facebook account.

Dalsan Media will update as the situation develops.